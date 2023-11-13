Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhaiya Dooj, 14 Or 15 November? Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi

Bhai Dooj is all about strengthening the connection between siblings, and one of the key traditions is applying a tilak, a mark that symbolizes protection and goodwill. Bhai Dooj will be observed over two days this year, on November 14 and 15, as it's a special moment that adds a personal touch to the celebration.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated during the second lunar day of the bright fortnight in the month of Kartika, which is the eighth month in the Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat Hindu calendars.

Bhai Dooj is observed as part of the Diwali festivities, signifying the conclusion of the five-day Deepawali celebration. During this occasion, sisters apply a tikka on their brother's forehead, offering prayers for their well-being and happiness.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date: November 14 or November 15?

This year, Bhai Dooj will span two days, emphasizing the unique sibling bond. Celebrations will unfold energetically on Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15. Drik Panchang highlights the auspicious Muhurat from November 14 to 15, offering an extended opportunity for brothers and sisters to engage in the traditional customs and rituals.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious timings)

Bhai Dooj in 2023 spans two days, celebrated on November 14 and 15 with joy and excitement. The auspicious Muhurat, as per the Drik Panchang, commences on November 14, extending until November 15, adding a touch of divine timing to the festive festivities.

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time starts at 01:10 PM and ends at 03:19 PM on November 14, spanning 2 hours and 9 minutes. Additionally, the Dwitiya Tithi commences at 02:36 PM on November 14 and concludes at 01:47 PM on November 15.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 01:10 PM - 03:19 PM, November 14

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 02:36 PM, November 14, 2023

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 01:47 PM, November 15, 2023

Bhai Dooj: Significance

During Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brother's well-being, marking the occasion by applying a tilak on their brother's forehead and performing an aarti. Sweets, roli, and coconut adorn the thali. After sweetening their mouths, sisters receive gifts in a heartwarming exchange that symbolizes love, blessings, and sibling bonds.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Puja Vidhi Rituals

- Sisters traditionally invite their brothers to a feast on the day of the festival.

- The feast often includes the brothers' favorite dishes and sweets.

- The ceremony may have variations in procedure, especially in Bihar and central India.

- The entire ritual symbolizes a brother's duty to protect his sister and the sister's blessings for her brother.

- In the traditional style, sisters perform aarti for their brothers during the ceremony.

- As part of the ritual, a red tika is placed on the brother's forehead.

- On the day of Bhai Bij, sisters express their appreciation for their brothers by offering gifts.

- The tika ceremony is a symbolic gesture wishing the brother a long and happy life.

- Elder brothers, in return, bless their sisters and may also give them gifts or money as a token of affection.