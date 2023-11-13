trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687636
Bhai Dooj 2023: 10 Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Tips For A Glowing Festive Look

Step into the festive season with confidence and a radiant glow. Read dermatologist-approved tips for flawless skin, ensuring you shine with beauty throughout the celebratory moments.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
This is the season to showcase your best self, exuding confidence and beauty. Achieving a radiant complexion requires more than just festive cheer; it demands adherence to a skincare routine that not only works effectively but also bears the stamp of dermatological approval. 

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Shivam Sharma, MBBS, MD, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya shares festive tips and tricks for a glowing skin this season.

Delve into these professional tips and tricks to ensure you shine with radiance and flawlessness throughout the festive season.

1. Nourish from Within: Hydration and Nutrition

Kickstart your radiant journey by maintaining hydration levels and consuming a balanced diet rich in antioxidants. Water and nutrient-packed foods lay the foundation for vibrant, healthy skin.

2. Consistency is Key: Daily Skincare Routine

Adopt a daily skincare routine emphasizing cleansing, moisturizing, and regular sunscreen application. Dermatologist-approved products tailored to your skin type form the basis for a flawless complexion.

3. Gentle Exfoliation for Radiance

Exfoliate wisely using gentle methods, such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), a couple of times a week. Kaya's Salicylic Acid Vit C Scrub is ideal for oily and combination skin concerns.

4. Sunscreen: Non-Negotiable Protection

Shield your skin from UV rays by applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Kaya offers a diverse range, including Youth Protection and Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen.

5. Target Specific Concerns with Dermatological Guidance

Consult a dermatologist for personalized solutions to address concerns like acne, pigmentation, or fine lines. Tailored products and procedures ensure effective treatment.

6. Antioxidant Boost: Incorporate Vitamin C

Guard your skin against free radicals with antioxidants like vitamin C. Enhance your routine with a vitamin C serum for a radiant complexion.

7. Hydrate for Vibrancy

Combat dullness by keeping your skin hydrated. Opt for moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.

8. Beauty Sleep Rituals

Prioritize 7-8 hours of quality sleep for skin rejuvenation during the nighttime. Sleep contributes to a naturally radiant complexion.

9. Stress Reduction for Skin Harmony

Manage stress levels through activities like meditation and yoga to maintain a calm and radiant complexion.

10. Festive Makeup Essentials

Choose high-quality, non-comedogenic makeup products for special occasions. Remember to cleanse your skin at the end of the day to allow it to breathe.

