हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhogi 2020

Bhogi 2020: Here's how South stars pour Pongal wishes on Twitter

On Bhogi, people let go off their old things and focus on new beginnings.

Bhogi 2020: Here&#039;s how South stars pour Pongal wishes on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Pongal is celebrated for 4 days in the Southern states of the country. The very first day of Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivities is called Bhogi. It is a major festival in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana namely.

However, it is largely a pan India festival. Bhogi usually precedes Pongal which this year is falling on January 15. 

Several popular names from the South film industry have poured their wishes on Twitter. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy BHOGI !!!

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Significance of Bhogi: 

On Bhogi, people let go off their old things and focus on new beginnings. Usually, in the evening a bonfire is lit using old furniture wood or any other log of wood. It is believed that as ou discard old things, you will also leave the bad habits, vices etc in the sacrificial fire of the knowledge of Rudra. It is called the Rudra Gita Jnana Yajna. 

Many believe that by doing so, the person will be purified with divine blessings as vices are burnt in the sacrificial fire. 

Usually, homes are cleaned and beautified on the festival, ushering in the new energy. People wear new clothes. In villages, oxen and buffaloe horns are painted. 

On this day, Rain God is revered and thanked by the people for blessing them with rains promising a good harvest. 

 

Tags:
Bhogi 2020BhogiBhogi PongalPongal 2020Pongal
Next
Story

Makar Sankranti 2020: Date, Puja Timings and significance

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day