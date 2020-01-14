Bhogi 2020: Here's how South stars pour Pongal wishes on Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Pongal is celebrated for 4 days in the Southern states of the country. The very first day of Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivities is called Bhogi. It is a major festival in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana namely.

However, it is largely a pan India festival. Bhogi usually precedes Pongal which this year is falling on January 15.

Several popular names from the South film industry have poured their wishes on Twitter. Check it out here:

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very happy #Bhogi and #Sankranthi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2020

Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi!#bhogi #festivemood pic.twitter.com/i1rZklo2rd — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 14, 2020

Significance of Bhogi:

On Bhogi, people let go off their old things and focus on new beginnings. Usually, in the evening a bonfire is lit using old furniture wood or any other log of wood. It is believed that as ou discard old things, you will also leave the bad habits, vices etc in the sacrificial fire of the knowledge of Rudra. It is called the Rudra Gita Jnana Yajna.

Many believe that by doing so, the person will be purified with divine blessings as vices are burnt in the sacrificial fire.

Usually, homes are cleaned and beautified on the festival, ushering in the new energy. People wear new clothes. In villages, oxen and buffaloe horns are painted.

On this day, Rain God is revered and thanked by the people for blessing them with rains promising a good harvest.