Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan pulls up Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni for fighting with Rakhi Sawant for shredding Rs 14 lakh from prize money

Salman Khan calls out contestants for not supporting Rakhi Sawant during the ATM task. The host said that just like other contestants, Rakhi too had the right to secure a position for herself in the finale and take a call in a task.

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan pulls up Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni for fighting with Rakhi Sawant for shredding Rs 14 lakh from prize money
Photo courtesy: Twitter/BiggBoss

NEW DELHI: On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend Ka Vaar', host Salman Khan was seen grilling contestants, especially Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, for not supporting Rakhi Sawant during the ATM task. The host questioned both Rahul and Aly for allegedly bullying Rakhi on the show. Salman was of the opinion that Rakhi too has the right to fight for herself to secure a place in the finale. 

He pulled up Rahul during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' show and asked him if he has already considered himself the winner. At a time when Rahul asked Rakhi to admit it before the host that she had on multiple occasions herself admitted that she knew she wouldn't win the show, Salman told the singer-music composer that there was no need for him to scream at her. 

Both Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were not pleased with Rakhi's decision to sacrifice the money to reach the finale. They felt that Rs 14 lakh amount was too high to use just to reach the finale. However, there were some who supported Rakhi during the task.  Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vindoo Dara Singh and Nikki Tamboli supported her during the task and told her to do what she felt was right. 

