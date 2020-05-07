Buddha Purnima 2020: Timings and Buddhist chanting mantra

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti - celebrating the birth of Lord Buddha, we thought of sharing the Purnima timings (tithi) and Buddhist chanting mantra which brings peace and mental stability.

Buddha Purnima Timings:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:44 PM on May 06, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 04:14 PM on May 07, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Traditionally, it's a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism. The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe and followers begin preparation, days in advance.

Before denouncing the worldly pleasures, the Lord was known as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to the spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

ALSO READ: How an 'enlightened' Siddhartha transformed from a prince to a spiritual seeker

It is said that as per Theravada Tripitaka scriptures, Prince Gautama was born in Lumbini which is now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

Buddhist chanting mantra:

"Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō" is chanted within all forms of Nichiren Buddhism as well as Tendai Buddhism. It is the Lotus Sutra which helps in attaining mental peace and people believe it cures them of all problems.

In Buddhism, chanting of mantras sets the mind into the state of meditation. The common Theravada chants are usually based on Pali Canon, Mahayana and Vajrayana chants.

ALSO READ: Let’s look at the historic places associated with the life of Gautam Buddha

There are various chanting mantras in Buddhism, the most common happens to be from the Nichiren Buddhism which is chanting of the five characters of Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō, meaning a tribute to the true dharma of the Lotus Sutra. This comes under the Mahayana Sutra chants.

ALSO READ: Your guide on how to worship the lord on this auspicious festival

Mahayana Sutra unfolds Shakyamuni's real self as a Buddha who attained enlightenment years back.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!