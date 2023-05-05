Buddha Purnima 2023: Here Are 10 Life-Changing Quotes Of Lord Buddha

The auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti is here and is a significant day for the Buddhists. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. This year marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and it will be celebrated today on May 5. In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakha (April or May) according to the Hindu calendar.

However, this time Buddha Purnima is coinciding with the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The celebration of Buddha Purnima in India has several historical and cultural reasons. Lord Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, was born into a royal family in Lumbini. At his birth, his father, who was a king, wanted him to become a powerful ruler and kept him sheltered in the palace, away from the suffering of the outside world.

However, one day, Siddhartha decided to venture out of the palace and was confronted with the reality of old age, sickness, and death. This experience left him disillusioned with his life in the palace and inspired him to seek the truth about existence and the cause of suffering. He left the palace and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Also read: Buddha Purnima 2023: Check Date, Time, Significance And Teachings Of Lord Buddha

Here Are 10 Life-Changing Quotes From Lord Buddha

1) "The mind is everything. What you think you become."

2) "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."

3) "Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have."

4) "The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows."

5) "Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it unless it agrees with your reason and your common sense."

6) "The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly."

7) "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."

8) "All that we are is the result of what we have thought. The mind is everything. What we think we become."

9) "The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it."

10) "Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment."

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)