Buddha Purnima 2023: Check Date, Time, Significance And Teachings Of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is a significant Buddhist festival celebrated in India and other countries around the world. This festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha which will be celebrated on May 5. In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakha (April or May) according to the Hindu calendar.

The celebration of Buddha Purnima in India has several historical and cultural reasons. The country has a rich Buddhist heritage, with many important Buddhist sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar located within its borders. It is believed that Buddha was born in Lumbini, which is now located in Nepal but was a part of ancient India.

Buddha's teachings of non-violence, compassion, and moral behavior have had a profound impact on Indian culture and society. Many Indians have adopted Buddhism as their religion or have been influenced by its teachings. Buddha Purnima is, therefore, an occasion to pay tribute to the great teacher and his message of peace and enlightenment.

Also read: Healthy Diet: 7 Simple Hacks To Control Sugar Cravings

Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, And Time

Purnima Tithi Begins on May 4, 2023, at 11:44 pm

Purnima Tithi Ends on May 5, 2023, at 11:03 pm

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Significance, And Teaching Of Lord Buddha

The history of Buddha Purnima dates back more than 2,500 years ago when Gautama Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and he later achieved enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, India. According to Buddhist tradition, Gautama Buddha was born, achieved enlightenment, and passed away on the same day of the full moon in the month of Vaisakha.

Story Of Lord Buddha

The story of Lord Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, begins in ancient India. He was born into a royal family in Lumbini, which is now part of Nepal, in the 6th century BCE.

At his birth, it was predicted that he would either become a great king or a great spiritual leader. His father, who was a king, wanted him to become a powerful ruler and kept him sheltered in the palace, away from the suffering of the outside world.

However, one day, Siddhartha decided to venture out of the palace and was confronted with the reality of old age, sickness, and death. This experience left him disillusioned with his life in the palace and inspired him to seek the truth about existence and the cause of suffering.

He left the palace and embarked on a spiritual journey, seeking the guidance of various teachers and practicing rigorous asceticism.

Buddha Purnima 2023: 10 Famous Teachings Of Lord Buddha

The Four Noble Truths

The first teaching of Buddha is the Four Noble Truths, which state that suffering exists, suffering arises from craving and attachment, suffering can be overcome, and the way to overcome suffering is through the Eightfold Path.

The Noble Eightfold Path

Buddha's path to liberation, the Noble Eightfold Path, consists of right understanding, right intention, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness, and right concentration.

Impermanence

Buddha taught that everything in the world is impermanent, including life itself. Understanding this truth can lead to detachment and liberation from suffering.

The Middle Way

Buddha taught that the path to enlightenment lies in the middle way, which is the avoidance of extremes and the pursuit of balance and moderation.

Non-Attachment

Buddha emphasized the importance of non-attachment to material possessions, as they can lead to suffering and prevent one from achieving true happiness.

Compassion

Buddha taught the importance of compassion towards all beings, including oneself and one's enemies. Compassion is seen as a path to enlightenment.

Mindfulness

Buddha emphasized the practice of mindfulness, which involves being fully present at the moment and observing one's thoughts and emotions without judgment.

Non-Violence

Buddha taught the principle of non-violence, which involves refraining from harming others and living in harmony with all beings.

The Three Universal Truths

Buddha taught the Three Universal Truths, which state that everything is impermanent, everything is constantly changing, and there is no permanent self or soul.

Wisdom

Buddha taught that wisdom is the key to liberation from suffering and that true wisdom comes from within, through direct experience and insight.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)