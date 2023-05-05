Buddha Purnima 2023 Horoscope: How Stars Will Affect All Zodiac Signs - Check Out

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant day for Buddhists all over the world. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which usually falls in April or May. This time, Buddha Purnima is being celebrated on May 5 and it coincides with the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares, “The impact of Buddha Purnima on all the zodiac signs is believed to be significant, and it can affect people's lives in different ways. In fact, it can be analyzed based on the planetary positions and their influence on each sign.”

The planetary positions during Buddha Purnima are believed to have a significant impact on the lives of individuals, and it is essential to understand how each zodiac sign will be affected. Let's find out how the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - will be impacted.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) Horoscope

The Buddha Purnima is an excellent day for Aries natives. They are likely to experience a sense of peace and tranquility on this day. The planetary positions indicate that Aries people will be able to overcome any obstacles in their path and achieve their goals.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) Horoscope

Taureans may feel a sense of restlessness on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that they may face some challenges in their personal and professional lives. It is essential for Taurus natives to stay calm and patient and to avoid taking any impulsive decisions.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) Horoscope

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day for Gemini natives. The planetary positions indicate that they will have a successful day at work and may receive some good news. It is a good time for them to start new ventures or projects.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) Horoscope

Cancer natives may experience some emotional upheaval on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that they may have to face some challenges in their personal lives. It is essential for them to stay calm and grounded and to avoid any arguments or conflicts.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) Horoscope

Buddha Purnima is a day of reflection for Leo natives. The planetary positions indicate that they will be able to introspect and evaluate their goals and ambitions. It is a good time for them to set new goals and make plans for the future.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) Horoscope

Virgo natives may feel a sense of restlessness on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that they may have to face some challenges in their personal and professional lives. It is important for them to stay calm and focused and to avoid any impulsive decisions.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Horoscope

Buddha Purnima is an excellent day for Libra natives. The planetary positions indicate that they will have a successful day at work and may receive some good news. It is a good time for them to start new ventures or projects.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Horoscope

Scorpio natives may experience some emotional upheaval on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that they may have to face some challenges in their personal lives. It is important for them to stay calm and grounded and to avoid any arguments or conflicts.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Horoscope

Buddha Purnima is a day of reflection for Sagittarius natives. The planetary positions indicate that they will be able to introspect and evaluate their goals and ambitions. It is a good time for them to set new goals and make plans for the future.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) Horoscope

Capricorn natives may feel a sense of restlessness on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that some challenges in their personal and professional lives might crop up. Stay calm and focused and avoid any impulsive decisions.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) Horoscope

Buddha Purnima is an excellent day for Aquarius natives. The planetary positions indicate that they will have a successful day at work and may receive some good news. It is a good time for them to start new ventures or projects.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) Horoscope

Pisces natives may experience some emotional upheaval on Buddha Purnima. The planetary positions indicate that they may have to face some challenges in their personal lives. It is important for them to stay calm and grounded and to avoid any arguments or conflicts.

“Buddha Purnima is a day of great significance for Buddhists all over the world, and its impact can be felt by people from all walks of life. The planetary positions on this day can affect people differently, depending on their zodiac sign,” adds Guruji.