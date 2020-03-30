Chaiti Chhath 2020: Puja vidhi, timing for sandhya arghya as devotees offer prayers to setting sun

New Delhi: Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated in several states, especially in Bihar. The four-day-long festival falls twice a year – in Chaitra maas (March-April) and in the month of Kartika (October-November). The one celebrated earlier in the year is called Chaithi Chhath. This time, Chhath began on March 28 and will end on March 31. During this auspicious festival, women observe fast and offer prayers to Chhati Maiyya or Goddess Usha (Goddess of Dawn). The devotees observing Chhath are required to keep fast and not even take a sip of water for around 36 hours.

The festival begins with 'Nahay-Khay’, wherein the devotees performing the puja take a dip in the river and cook louki daal and rice. ‘Kharna’ is observed on the second day. On this day, the devotees observe fast throughout the day and break it in the evening after preparing kheer and roti as Prasad.

On the third day, thekua is prepared as Prasad. The prasad and fruits are placed in a bamboo basket and in the evening, the devotees offer prayers to the setting sun by taking a dip in the holy river Ganga or any other large water body. It is also called the ‘Sandhya Arghya’.

The auspicious timing of evening arghya is between 5.58 pm to 6.07 pm on Monday.

The festival concludes with the ‘Usha Arghya’ after offering prayers to the rising sun. Devotees break their fast after paying obeisance to the Sun God. Devotees can perform the puja between 5:52 am to 6:15 am.

The sunrise and sunset symbolise the cycle of birth and death.