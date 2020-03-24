हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chaitra Navratri 2020

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Full schedule, puja timings and dates

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is here and this year it will begin from March 25 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 2, 2020 respectively. Devotees eagerly wait for this time of the year when they pray to the goddess Shakti (Maa Durga) and her various forms on nine days. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn.

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Full schedule, puja timings and dates
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is here and this year it will begin from March 25 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 2, 2020 respectively. Devotees eagerly wait for this time of the year when they pray to the goddess Shakti (Maa Durga) and her various forms on nine days. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. The Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan will be conducted on March 25, 2020 on the day one of Navratri. On this day, Maa Shailputri will be worshipped. 

The Sunrise and Moonrise Timings for Ghatasthapana: 

Sunrise - 06:19 AM
Sunset Sunset - 06:35 PM

Moonrise - 07:01 AM
MoonsetMoonset - 07:28 PM

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Complete Navratri Day-wise schedule: 

March 25 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

March 26 - Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

March 27 - Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja

March 28 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

March 29 - Panchami, Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja

March 30 - Shashthi, Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

March 31 - Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

April 1 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

Sandhi Puja begins at 03:16 AM, Apr 02
Sandhi Puja ends at 04:04 AM, Apr 02

April 2 - Navami, Ram Navami

April 3 - Dashami, Navratri Parana

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri!

