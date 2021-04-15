हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chaitra Navratri 2021

Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 3: Pray to Maa Chandraghanta for valour and strength

There are four types of Navratris in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra Navratri (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 

Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 3: Pray to Maa Chandraghanta for valour and strength
Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

New Delhi: The much-revered festival of Chaitra Navratri began this year on April 13 and will last till Ram Navami on April 21 respectively. During these 9 days of festivity, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Devotees throng Devi temples and pray to her for blessings. 

There are four types of Navratris in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra Navratri (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 

CHAITRA NAVRATRI DAY 3 - WORSHIP DEVI CHANDRAGHANTA:

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandrghanta is worshipped. As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell.

She blesses her bhakts with valour and removes all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding a significant item. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or the blessings posture.

She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery. Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Mala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra are her weapons and she mounts on a tiger.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons on the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

CHANT THESE MANTRAS OF MAA CHANDRAGHANTA FOR VALOUR:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Here's a Stuti of Maa Chandraghanta as well:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Here's wishing all a very happy Navratri!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chaitra Navratri 2021Chaitra NavratriNavratriNavratri day 3 pujaMaa ChandraghantaDevi Chandraghanta
Next
Story

Horoscope for April 15 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans get ready for a busy day, Leos may decide to move cities

Must Watch

PT39M4S

DNA: Analysis of life and death duality