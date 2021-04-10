Chaitra Navratri 2021: Full puja schedule, day-wise calendar and timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of the Chaitra Navratri festival is about to begin this year from April 13. The 9-day long festival will culminate with Ram Navami on April 21. Ardetn Devi followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti - a form of Maa Durga - during these 9 days.

Majorly, the festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year.

The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 13, 2021 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana Puja Timings:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 05:58 AM to 10:14 AM

Duration - 04 Hours 16 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021

(As per drikpanchang.com)

CHAITRA NAVRATRI DAY-WISE PUJA CALENDAR:

1. Navratri Day 1(April 13) - Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan, Shailputri Puja

2. Navratri Day 2 (April 14) - Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

3. Navratri Day 3 (April 15) - Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja

4. Navratri Day 4 (April 16) - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

5. Navratri Day 5 (Apri 17) - Panchami, Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja

6. Navratri Day 6 (April 18) - Shashthi, Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

7. Navratri Day 7 (April 19) - Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalratri Puja

8. Navratri Day 8 (April 20) - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

9. Navratri Day 9 (April 21) - Navami, Ram Navami

10. Navratri Day 10 (April 22) - Dashami, Navratri Parana

Nine different forms of Maa Durga are prayed to on these 9 festive days. Keeping the rise in cases of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in mind, it is advisable to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks.

Also, one must avoid large gatherings, wash hands regularly and keep a sanitiser handy to stay protected from the COVID-19 virus.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Chaitra Navratri 2021!