Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5: Worshipping Maa Skandamata- All You Need To Keep In Mind To Seek Devi's Blessings

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The nine-day Hindu celebration of Navratri celebrates the triumph of good over evil. On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata. Each day of Navratri is devoted to the worship of a different avatar of Maa Durga. Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri, also known as Panchami, is a day of intense devotion and adoration.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Skandamata Puja

Goddess Skandamata is Lord Skanda’s mother, also known as Lord Kartikeya. She appears with four hands supporting her son on her lap. Her two hands are holding lotus flowers, and her other two hands are making the mudra of eliminating fear and bestowing blessings.

Goddess Skandamata, who is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri, brings success, knowledge, and wisdom. One can overcome all challenges and succeed in their endeavors by worshipping her. The lucky color for Navratri Day 5 is orange.

The adoration of Goddess Skandamata is a key moment in the nine-day festival, which is halfway through on Navratri Day 5. One can receive her blessings and conquer all challenges in life by worshipping her. As a result, devotees around the world celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Muhurat And Tithi Timings

Puja Start Time: 06:16 AM

Puja End Time: 10:55 AM

Date: 26 March 2023, Sunday

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Rituals And Daan

Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri, is a prominent day for worshipping the goddess Skandamata. Hence, according to devotees, this day is auspicious. Many rituals and traditions are carried out by people to honor the Goddess and seek her blessings.

One of the important traditions on this day is the "Panchopchar Puja," wherein worshippers offer the Goddess five elements- food, water, flowers, incense, a lamp (Jyoti), and incense sticks. As the priest completes the puja, the devotees offer their prayers and ask the Goddess for her blessings. This offering is then distributed among the devotees as prasad.

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Bhog

The "Navratri day 5 bhog," or the food offering to the Goddess, is another significant tradition. Kheer, puris, and sabzi are among the delicacies that are prepared and offered to the Goddess.

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandamata Mantra

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः

(Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah)

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मा स्कन्दमाता रूपेना संस्थिता

(Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita)

ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं क्लीं स्कन्दमात्रेय नमः

(Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Skandamatreya Namah)

सर्व मंगला मंगलये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके शरण्ये त्र्यम्बके गौरी नारायान्नी नमोस्तुते

(Sarva Mangala Maangalye Shive Sarvartha Saadhike Sharanye Tryambake Gaurii Naaraayanni Namostute)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)