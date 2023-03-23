Navratri 2023: The Science Behind Fasting During The 9-Days, Do's And Don'ts To Follow For A Divine Celebration

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Since Chaitra Navratri have already begun marking the first quarter of 2023. So intensify your preparations and get ready for one of the most significant Hindu festivals. It is a nine-day festival during which people fast and worship the goddess Durga. This nine-day celebration is tied to the worshipping of the Goddess in her 9 distinct forms.

The most auspicious festival in India, Navratri, is being celebrated across India. Navratri is celebrated through nine days of fasting and devotion. Maa Durga and her nine Navadurga avatars are the sole focus of these nine days. Every day is attributed to a different goddess form. They worship the divine energy and celebrate Navratri with relentless fervour, devotion, and excitement.

When Is Navratri?

Navratri takes place twice every year with the exception of 'Gupt Navratri' which makes it a total of four Navratri in the annual Gregorian calendar. However, Navratri celebrations and observing of fast take place twice annually- Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Shardiya Navratri (September-October), which also is the transition phase from one Ritu(season) to another; an important junction of climate change.

The Science Behind Navratri Fasting

Due to the earth's tilted axis at 23.5 degrees, we experience seasonal changes. This is the reason we experience small or big adjustments in our sleep cycles since the day and night duration vary both times.

The Equinoxes and Solstices are directly related to the change of seasons throughout the year. Equinox means "equal night" in the literal sense. Our biological cycles (sleep-wake cycle) undergo modifications and reconcile throughout Navratri. And it is observed majorly during the Hindu month of Chaitra and Shardiya that significant weather changes take place i.e from spring to summer and autumn to winter.

Our immunity declines as the seasons change. There is evidence that the immune system is weakened by exposure to cold/hot temperatures. A study found that the makeup of our blood and fat, as well as our immune cells, are all impacted by the seasons.

They practise intermittent fasting (upvas) for these nine days and eat satvik food. Saatvik foods are considered as being pure, and wholesome, and facilitate peacefulness. They also aid in cleansing and provide rest for the digestive system.

Experts suggest to detoxify your body, you can fast during Navratri, in accordance with scientific facts. One is meant to provide their digestive systems with a break by eating light for a week or perhaps only once a week. Fasting allows the intestines to cleanse and strengthens its lining.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Nine Days, 9 Colours of Navratri And Their Significance, Check Day-Wise Full List

Impact Of Fasting On Our Body

Many studies have been conducted that have proven to support that fasting has many advantages. Most importantly, fasting aids in toxin removal and enhances the body's digestive system.

The absence of the normal glucose supply during the fast causes the body to start gluconeogenesis, which forces blood cells to make energy. The body produces sugar as a natural mechanism. Moreover, the liver assists in the conversion of non-carbohydrate substances like lipids, amino acids, and lactate into glucose energy. The body's efficiency is increased during a fast because energy is conserved and the metabolism, heart rate, and blood pressure slow down.

The body also goes through a quick cycle called ketosis, which burns fat reserves. Since stored lipids are the main energy source during this fast, it is perfect for reducing weight and stabilising blood sugar levels.

Fasting causes a modest amount of stress on the body, which helps cells adapt and improves their resistance to many diseases and outside threats. This is the same as how muscles are built. During workouts, we put a lot of strain on our muscles and cardiovascular system, and after a period of rest and recovery, our bodies get stronger. Because of these reasons, short-term fasting is advised and has numerous positive effects on health.

The Ayurveda Behind Navratri Fasting

According to Ayurveda, foods are divided into 3 categories- Rajasic foods, Tamasic foods, and Saatvik foods. Rajas and Tamas are described as unripe, weak, spiteful, and harmful entities while Saatvik implies pure, natural, fresh, clean, and energetic.

People eat saatvik foods when fasting. But, there is a scientific explanation for it in addition to the religious one. Our immunity typically degrades with the change in seasons. Thus, switching to a Satvik diet during this season allows your digestion to relax and release any toxins from your body.

What are saatvik foods?

The word sattva, which means something pure, authentic, vital, clean, energetic, and cognizant, is the root of the word saatvik. Fresh fruits, curd, rock salt, seasonal vegetables, and delicate spices like coriander and black pepper are examples of satvik meals.

Let's look at the things one should necessarily do and the things one should avoid this Chaitra Navratri.

Also Read: Feeling tired? Try These 5 Drinks For A Quick Energy Boost For Your Fasting Days

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Do's And Don'ts

Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 2023, so b e ready to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga by offering prayers for the wellbeing of your family. Now, let us see what Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu suggests about things that one should do and avoid this Navratri.

DO’S

- One of the most important rituals a person must do is the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of the Chaitra Navratri.

- Another important ritual is to maintain Akhand Deepak, light it on all nine days, and make sure that it never goes dim.

- The house must be neat and clean. And always take a bath before doing puja as it will bring good luck.

- The red colour is considered auspicious in this Navratri celebration so wear red clothes during Puja.

- The use of wheat and rice flour is prohibited during Navratri fasting. Use Kuttu Atta instead.

- Milk products and fruits can also be used during the fast.

- One should chant the Durga Chalisa and the Saptashati on all days of Navratri.

- This festival is also a time for self-condemnation and one should pray for the good of oneself and others.

DON’TS

- First, one should avoid using garlic and onion while cooking for nine days.

- One should maintain a Sattvic Diet for nine days.

- Avoid consumption of Alcohol and smoking.

- Always make sure that the house is not empty, at least one person should stay at home to make sure that the Akhand Jyoti is lit continuously.

- Avoid cutting nails, hair, and shaving during this nine days auspicious event.

- People observing fast should avoid the use of any item made of leather or animal skin.

- Those who are observing fast should avoid sleeping during the afternoon, as all of their positive karma from fasting would be lost.

- During this auspicious event avoid criticizing others and passing negative comments. One should gather only positive energies for better karma.

- Avoid eating any kind of unhealthy and fried food to ensure better health.

So let's acknowledge the changes and use this time to establish a connection between individual consciousness with the divine. Moreover, keep in mind that one should not force themselves to fast because it is a matter of personal belief, do not force yourself and keep starving without understanding the nature of it all.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)