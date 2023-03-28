Chaitra Navratri 2023: Delicious Kala Chana Recipes For Kanya Pujan Prasad

Ashtami Bhog: Chaitra Navratri celebrations began on March 22 and will culminate with Ram Navami on March 30. During the auspicious occasion, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and seek blessings for themselves and their families. The Navratri celebrations are done with excitement and enthusiasm.

Maha Ashtami, the eighth day, is one of the most significant days. On this day, the customary Maha Ashtami bhog is made for Maa Durga. In North India, Kanya Puja is also performed at home. Kala chana is one of the highlights of the bhog platter.

According to Devi Bhagwat Puran, young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Maa Durga and are offered bhog in the form of halwa, puri and kale chane.

Here is a delicious and lip-smacking recipe for kala chana to help you achieve the ideal balance of flavours, consistency, and masalas.

Ingredients:

- Black chickpeas (kala chana) – 1 cup/250 grams

- Bay leaf – 1

- Salt as per taste

- Ghee – 3 ½ tablespoons

- Ginger (adrak) – 1 inch

- Green chilli (chopped) – 2

- Red chilli powder – 2 tablespoons

- Turmeric powder – ½ tablespoon

- Coriander (dhania) powder – 3 tablespoons

- Dry mango powder (amchur) – 2 tablespoons

- Roasted Kasoori Methi – 1 tablespoon

- Chopped coriander (fresh dhania)

- Black chickpea's leftover water

- Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tablespoon

- Asafoetida (heeng) – ½ tablespoon

- Garam masala – ½ tablespoon

Process of Making Kala Chana Prasad For Kanjak Puja:

1) Start with soaking the black chickpea or kale chane overnight or for at least 8-10 hours.

2) Heat on a pressure cooker with the soaked chane- add a bay leaf (tej patta), salt and close the lid. Keep the flame on medium and cook after 2-3 whistles depending on your cookware and then cook on low flame for 10 minutes.

3) Prepare a coarse paste by mixing ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder into it and then also, add dry mango powder and roasted Kasoori methi. The trick here is to add a spoonful of boiled kale chane to this grinding mixture for some texture and taste (add little water whenever necessary).

4) In a kadhai, heat some ghee and add hing, and cumin seeds, and mix the special masala you just prepared with all the dry ingredients.

5) Now, add the boiled kale chane to the kadhai mixture and add a little salt to balance the dish. Dry out the excess water and then sprinkle some garam masala on top for taste.

6) Finally add some chopped fresh coriander leaves and complete the prasad with hot puri and halwa.

Offer this delightful recipe to Maa Durga as bhog and to the Kanyas for Ashtami and Navami Kanya Pujan.

Shubh Ashtami!