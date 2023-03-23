Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri 2023 began on March 22 (Wednesday) and will culminate on March 30 with Ram Navami. Over the nine days, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. While Maa Shailputri is worshipped on day one, the second day sees devotees offering their prayers to Maa Brahmacharini. The other seven incarnations of Goddess Durga who are worshipped on Navratri include Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Important Dates And Tithi

Navratri Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja - Wednesday, 22 March, 2023

Navratri Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja - Thursday, 23 March, 2023

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja - Friday, 24 March 2023

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja - Saturday, 25 March 2023

Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja - Sunday, 26 March 2023

Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja - Monday, 27 March 2023

Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalaratri Puja - Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Navratri Day 8: Maa Maha Gauri Puja - Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Navratri Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Puja - Thursday, 30 March 2023

Navratri Day 10: Navratri Parana - Friday, 31 March 2023

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on day two of Navratri. She is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form. Maa Brahmacharini is believed to have appeared in this avatar to perform intense penance to appease Lord Shiva, get his attention, and marry him.

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively. Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace, virtue, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers to the deity:

We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society. pic.twitter.com/kefm4AkpJU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Chant Mantras For Maa Brahmacharini

You can chant these powerful mantras and pray to Maa Brahmacharini.

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Muhurat

Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya Tithi Begin: March 22, 2023 - 08:20 PM

Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya Tithi Ends: March 23, 2023 - 06:20 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

Begin the puja by praying to Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings. Light a lamp - one with ghee or mustard or sesame oil - and place it on the altar near the Goddess' idol. Then, invoke Maa Brahmacharini by chanting the mantras mentioned above.

