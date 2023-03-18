Ram Navami 2023: Is Chaitra Navratri Starting On March 21 or 22? Check Schedule For 9 Days
The Navratri that starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar - usually it's in March or April - is known as Chaitra Navratri. The first month of the Hindu lunar calendar is known as Chaitra and therefore the Navratri this time is known as Chaitra Navratri. Just like the Navratri later in the year, this is a 9-day festival and on the ninth day, the birthday of Lord Rama is observed by Hindus across the country and the globe. That is the day of Ram Navami. So is Navaratri starting on March 21 or March 22 in 2023? There's confusion regarding the date this year. So let's find out.
Ram Navami 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat
Rama Navami Date: March 30, 2023 (Thursday)
Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:11 AM to 01:40 PM
Sita Navami on Saturday: April 29, 2023
Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:26 PM
Navami Tithi Begins - 09:07 PM on Mar 29, 2023
Navami Tithi Ends - 11:30 PM on Mar 30, 2023
(Souce: Drik Panchang)
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat
The nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 2022, 2023. The confusion regarding the date is because Chaitra month's Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 21. Here's the muhurat as per Drik Panchang:
Chaitra Ghatasthapana: March 22, 2023, Wednesday
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:23 AM to 07:32 AM
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on Mar 21, 2023
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:20 PM on Mar 22, 2023
Ram Navami 2023: History and Significance
Ram Navami is special for all Hindus as Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Each year this day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. Lord Rama was born during Madhyahna period which is the middle of Hindu day, according to Drik Panchang. The birthplace of Rama, Ayodhya, to date sees grand celebrations with devotees coming from far-off places.
Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and 9 Auspicious Colours To Don Till Ram Navami
Ram Navami & Chaitra Navratri 2023: Schedule
March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
March 23 - Brahmacharini Puja
March 24 - Chandraghanta Puja
March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja
March 26 - Skandamata Puja
March 27 - Katyayani Puja
March 28 - Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja
March 30 - Rama Navami
March 31 - Dashami (Navratri Parana)
Source: Drik Panchang
