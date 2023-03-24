Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

The nine-day long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on March 22, 2023, and will end on Ram Navmi which will be witnessed on March 30. Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. While Maa Shailputri is worshipped on day one, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on day two, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day three. On Chaitra Navratri day three, the devotees wear green coloured clothes and worship Maa Chandraghanta. Devotees keep fast during these nine days and offer prayers to different forms of Goddess Durga.

Who Is Maa Chandraghanta?

As per Drik Panchang, Goddess Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that the planet ‘Shukra’ is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress. She wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is known as Chandra-Ghanta.

Goddess Chandraghanta is depicted with ten hands, where she carries Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra. She carries the lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush, and Japa Mala in her four right hands and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra. This form of Goddess Parvati is peaceful and for the welfare of her devotees.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Powerful Mantras For Maa Chandraghanta

Offer prayers to Goddess Chandraghanta while chanting these mantras:

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah ॥

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta।

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Muhurat, Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang,

Chaitra Tritiya Tithi Begins: 06:20 PM on March 23

Chaitra Tritiya Tithi Ends: 04:59 PM on March 24.

This is considered the most auspicious time to perform the puja for Maa Chandraghanta.

Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped by chanting the above mentioned mantras and offering kheer as a bhog. It is believed that Maa Chandraghanta blesses the devotees with grace, courage, and strength.