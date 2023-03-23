Happy Navratri 2023: Different Vahanas Of Goddess Durga And Their Meanings

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Chaitra Navratri started on March 22, 2023. The festival is also known as `Vasant Navratri` as it is observed during the spring season. The nine incarnations of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are worshipped during the nine days of the Chaitra Navratri.

Devotees keep fast and offer prayers to the deity. The nine-day festival marks the descent of Goddess Durga on Earth from her heavenly abode. It is believed that every year, Goddess Durga arrives on Earth on different ‘vahanas’ that signify different meanings. Maa Durga has five vahanas- lion, elephant, horse, boat and palanquin.

It is believed that the vahana Goddess Durga arrives and departs to decide the fate of mankind. It is widely believed that she arrives and departs on two different vahanas, but if she arrives and departs on the same vahana, then mankind will have to face natural disasters, wars, and other problems. Hence, here are Goddess Durga’s different vahanas and their significance.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Do’s And Don'ts To Follow During 9-Day Festival Of Maa Durga

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Different Vahanas Of Maa Durga

Lion:

The lion is considered as Maa Durga's most important vahana. As per mythology, different gods gave her different weapons when she was preparing to fight Mahisasura. Meanwhile, the lord of mountains gave her a lion that represents strength, courage, will, determination, and leadership.

Elephant:

The elephant signifies peace and prosperity. If Maa Durga arrives or departs on the Elephant, it means that by her blessings, your life will be filled with happiness. According to Drik Panchang, if Goddess Durga comes on an elephant is considered auspicious. It is believed that it brings plenty of rainfall for bumper harvesting in the coming year.

Boat:

The boat is the vehicle of water and it indicates both flood and good harvest. When she comes on this, it means she will bless you to reach your ultimate goal.

Horse:

As per Drik Panchang, Goddess Durga descending on a horse is not considered very auspicious. It is believed that it is an omen of likely war among nations.

Palanquin:

As per the scriptures, Maa Durga's arrival on the palanquin indicates the outbreak of an epidemic.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: This time it is believed that Goddess Durga has arrived on a boat.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)