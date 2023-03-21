Chaitra Navratri 2023 Starts Tomorrow - Check Shubh Muhurat, Tithi And Other Details

Navratri is one the most awaited festivals for Hindus. Devotees across India are preparing to celebrate the nine-day event with great enthusiasm and devotion. This auspicious occasion is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the divine mother, goddess Durga. This year, Chaitra Navratri falls on March 22 (Wednesday).

"The nine days of Chaitra Navratri are a time of purification and transformation," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu. "By worshiping the nine forms of the goddess, we seek her blessings and protection. Each day of Navratri is associated with a particular manifestation of the goddess, and by meditating on her qualities, we can cultivate those qualities within ourselves."

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date And Muhurat

Navratri 2023 will begin on March 22, 2023

Navratri 2023 will end on March 30, 2023

Puja Timing: 6:23 am to 7:32 am on March 22, 2023

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Nine Days of Worship

The first day (March 22, 2023) of Navratri is dedicated to Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains, who embodies strength and courage.

The second day (March 23, 2023) is devoted to Brahmacharini, the goddess of austerity and discipline.

The third day (March 24, 2023) devotees worship Chandraghanta, the goddess who symbolizes beauty and grace.

The fourth day (March 25, 2023) is dedicated to Kushmanda, the goddess of vitality and energy.

The fifth day (March 26, 2023) is devoted to Skandamata, the mother of Skanda, the god of war.

The sixth day (March 27, 2023) is dedicated to Katyayani, the fierce warrior goddess.

The seventh day (March 28, 2023) is devoted to Kalaratri, the goddess of darkness and destruction.

The eighth day (March 29, 2023) devotees worship Maha Gauri, the goddess of purity and innocence.

The ninth day (March 30, 2023) is known as Rama Navami, when the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated.

"Navratri is a time of intense spiritual practice, and by following the prescribed rituals and mantras, we can connect with the divine energy of the goddess. Through her blessings, we can overcome obstacles and achieve our goals," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.