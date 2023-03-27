Chaitra Navratri 2023: When Is Durga Ashtami And Ram Navami? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Navratri is one of the major Hindu festivals which is celebrated on a large scale for nine days in India. Many devotees perform special prayers, pujas, and rituals during Navratri to seek blessings from the divine. This year Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will end on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi. During these nine days nine different forms of Goddess Durga namely: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are worshipped.

Devotees perform Durga Ashtami on the eighth day of Navratri, while Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Navratri. Let’s check Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami's dates, Shubh Muhurat, and Puja Vidhi.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri. As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will be observed on March 29, 2023, along with the celebrations of Durga Ashtami and Maha Gauri Puja.

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 7:02 pm on March 28, 2023

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 9:07 pm on March 29, 2023

As per Drik Panchang, Sandhi Puja is the most important ritual of Durga Puja, where it is customary to perform ‘Balidan’ or animal sacrifice. However, those who avoid animal sacrifice can perform symbolic ‘Bali’ using vegetables like bananas, or pumpkins.

Ram Navami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Ram Navami during Chaitra Navratri is believed to mark the birth of Lord Rama and is celebrated on a large scale in Ayodhya (birthplace of Lord Rama). This year Ram Navmi falls on March 30.

As per Drik Panchang,

Navami Tithi Begins: 9:07 pm on March 29, 2023

Navami Tithi Ends: 11:30 pm on March 30, 2023

Madhyana moment of Ram Navami: 12:27 pm

Madhyana Muhurat of Ram Navami: 11:12 am to 1:41 pm

Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, and ‘Kanya Puja’ is an essential ritual. The Kanya Puja is either celebrated on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri. During this occasion, girls below the age of 13 are considered manifestations of Maa Durga and are worshipped by offering delicacies and gifts.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)