Chaitra Navratri 2023: 7 Healthy Recipes To Boost Energy Levels While Fasting

Navratri is one of the major Hindu festivals which is celebrated on a large scale for nine days. Many devotees perform special prayers, pujas, and rituals during Navratri to seek blessings from the divine. One of the key features of this festival is fasting, which is followed by many devotees. Navratri fasting is a way for devotees to show their love and devotion towards the goddess Durga, who is worshipped during this festival. It is believed that fasting during Navratri purifies the body and soul, and helps devotees connect with the divine. Fasting during Navratri is considered a form of self-discipline and devotion.

It is believed that it helps cleanse the body and mind, and brings spiritual benefits. Some devotees also observe a strict fast during the first and last day of Navratri, consuming only water and fruits. During Navratri, fasting devotees consume ‘Saatvik food’ which includes special foods that boost energy levels and help devotees get through the day. Hence, here are some healthy Navratri fasting recipes to boost energy levels.

7 Healthy Navratri Fasting Food Recipes To Boost Energy Levels:

Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana Khichdi is a popular lip-smacking fasting recipe that is made with soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), potatoes, peanuts, and spices. It is easy to make, keeps your stomatch full for a long period of time and provides a good amount of energy.

Sweet Potato Chaat:

Sweet Potato Chaat is a healthy and delicious chaat recipe made with boiled sweet potatoes, spices, and yogurt. It is a good source of fiber and vitamin A, that helps boost energy levels during fasting.

Aloo Ki Kadhi:

This is a light and tangy curry made with potatoes, yogurt, and spices. It is a good source of protein and calcium.

Kuttu Ki Puri:

Kuttu (buckwheat) flour is a good source of complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber. Kuttu ki puri is a simple recipe that can be served with potato curry or any vegetable. Some people also make 'pakoras' (fritters) with the Kuttu flour.

Shakarkandi Ki Chaat:

This is a healthy and delicious chaat recipe made with boiled sweet potatoes, spices, and lemon juice. It is a good source of vitamin C and fiber, and helps keep you active during fasting days.

Makhana Kheer:

Makhana (foxnuts) are high in protein and low in fat. Makhana kheer is one of the delicacies which is made during Navratri and is relished by the devotees. It is a healthy and delicious dessert, that can be made with milk, makhana, and jaggery.

Lauki Ki Kheer:

Lauki (bottle gourd) is high in fiber and low in calories. Lauki ki kheer is a healthy and delicious dessert that can be made with milk, grated lauki, and jaggery.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)