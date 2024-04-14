Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who Is Maa Katyayani? Vanquish All Evil By Worshipping Goddess- Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Mantra

Chaitra Navratri, one of India's most significant festivals, is celebrated with immense fervour and devotion. The sixth day of Navratri, known as Shashti or Sashti, falls six days after the new moon. As devotees observe the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, preparations are underway for Day 6 on April 14, dedicated to seeking blessings from Goddess Katyayani.

Maa Katyayani, worshipped on the sixth day, is believed to bestow blessings for moksha and help overcome life's obstacles. Devotees fast and perform special puja rituals to seek her divine grace.

According to the Vamana Purana, Maa Katyayani was created by divine beings to end Mahishasura's tyranny. She took form in the hermitage of Katyayana Rishi, hence her name Katyayani.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Auspicious Timings

- Brahma Muhurta: 4:40 am - 5:26 am

- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am - 12:47 pm

- Vijaya Muhurta: 2:25 pm - 5:15 pm

- Ravi Yoga: 6:13 am on April 14 to 1:35 am on April 15

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Puja Rituals

Devotees rise early, bathe, and dress in new clothes. They clean the puja area, decorate the idol with fresh flowers, and offer lotus flowers and honey as prasad and bhog while chanting mantras, seeking the goddess's blessings.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantras

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

चन्द्रहसोज्ज्वलाकार शार्दुलवरवाहन।

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्यद देवी दानवाघातिनी

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मा कात्यायनी रूपेना संस्थिता।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

