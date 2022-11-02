Chandra Grahan 2022 livestreaming: Year's LAST complete lunar eclipse, sutak timing, when and where to watch from India

Chandra Grahan 2022: Come November 8, 2022, and you will see this year's last full lunar eclipse or full chandra grahan. A full lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, Earth, and the moon align in such a way that the moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon gets into the Umbra - the darkest part of the earth's shadow. In the process, the moon turns a reddish colour. This November 8 full Chandra Grahan is, in fact, the last complete lunar eclipse for three years! In March 2025, the next total lunar eclipse will occur. However, in between the world will continue to witness partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak timings

The time that precedes an eclipse is known as Sutak and as per Hindu beliefs, Sutak period is considered inauspicious. No new work is taken up during this period.

As per Drik Panchang:

Sutak Begins: 9:21 AM

Sutak Ends: 6:18 PM

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins: 02:48 PM

Sutak for kids, old and sick ends: 06:18 PM



Chandra Grahan 2022: City-wise timings

In India, total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas partial eclipse would be visible from most of India. Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati are some of the Indian cities from where total lunar eclipse will be visible, says Drik Panchang.

Lunar Eclipse starts with the moonrise. Here are city-wise timings:

Delhi (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts: 05:32 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Kolkata (total lunar eclipse):

Starts (With Moonrise) - 04:56 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Mumbai (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts - 06:05 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Bengaluru (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts - 05:53 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Chennai (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts - 05:42 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM

Guwahati (total lunar eclipse):

Starts - 04:37 PM

Ends - 06:18 PM



Source: Drik Panchang

One can also watch the livestream of the eclipse on the official YouTube channel of timeanddate.com.

The Lunar Eclipse would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America.