Chandra Grahan 2023: City-Wise Timings Of Lunar Eclipse Tonight, Check What To Avoid

On May 5, 2023, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible from different parts of the world, including India. A lunar eclipse occurs the Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, and the Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. This year's first lunar eclipse is a penumbral one which means when the moon passes through the Earth's outermost region of its shadow - the penumbra. It is different from other eclipses where the moon passes through the Earth's umbra, the darkest part of its shadow.

Penumbral lunar eclipses have a subtle effect on the moon, and therefore unless you know about it, it is essentially unnoticeable. However, the eclipse will be visible from across India. Let's check out the city-wise timings of the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2023: City-Wise Timings Of Lunar Eclipse

New Delhi: 8:44 pm on May 5 to 1:01 am on May 6

Mumbai: 8:44 pm on May 5 to 1:01 am on May 6

Chandra Grahan 2023: Do Not Do THESE Things During Lunar Eclipse

Vastu Expert and Astrologer Pankaj Goel shared the following:

1. Avoid eating during the eclipse: In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that eating during a lunar eclipse can have a negative impact on your health. It is best to avoid eating anything during this time.

2. Don't make any major decisions: Lunar eclipses are a time of change and transformation. It is best to avoid making any major decisions during this time as it can be difficult to see things clearly.

3. Avoid travel: In astrology, it is believed that lunar eclipses can cause disruptions in travel. If possible, avoid traveling during this time.

"In conclusion, the May 5 lunar eclipse can be a powerful time for personal growth and transformation. By following these dos and don'ts, you can make the most of this celestial event and bring positive energy into your life," says Pankaj Goel.