Chandra Grahan 2023: Year's Second Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible On THIS Day, Check Date, Sutak Timings

When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon, a lunar eclipse occurs. In the year 2023, two lunar and two solar eclipses are supposed to take place. One solar eclipse and one lunar eclipse have already taken place, and the other two are supposed to occur later in the year. The second lunar eclipse will take place on October 29. This lunar eclipse will start at 1:06 am on October 29 and will end at 2:22 am, as per Drik Panchang. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to darken and may take on a reddish or orange tint. This is because some of the Earth's atmosphere refracts or bends sunlight around the Earth and onto the Moon, casting a reddish hue.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Timing, Sutak Period

Lunar Eclipse Starts - 01:06 AM

Lunar Eclipse Ends - 02:22 AM



Local Eclipse Duration - 01 Hour 16 Mins 16 Secs



Sutak Begins - 2:52 PM, October 28

Sutak Ends - 02:22 AM, , October 29



Sutak for Kids, Old, and Sick Begins - 8:52 PM, October 28

Sutak for Kids, Old, and Sick Ends - 2:22 AM, October 29



(Source: Drik Panchang)

Chandra Grahan 2023: Three Types Of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses: Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's umbra or dark shadow. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth's umbra, while a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth's penumbra or outer shadow. The second lunar eclipse of 2023 will be a partial lunar eclipse seen in regions of Australia, the E. Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Beliefs In Hinduism

Rahu and Ketu in astrology are generally considered malefic planetary objects. It is believed that Rahu's biggest enemies are Sun and the Moon and he periodically swallows them, leading to solar and lunar eclipses. It is believed that the Sun and Moon gods are in pain during an eclipse and therefore an eclipse is considered an inauspicious event in Hinduism. Several precautions are advised during the eclipses and also during the Sutak period.

Meanwhile, the year's first lunar eclipse took place on May 5, 2023. What made this extra special was the fact that it passed through Earth’s penumbral shadow, which varied slightly, dimming the northern part of the moon's disk.

