Chandra Grahan October 2023 In India: Check City-Wise Timings Of Lunar Eclipse Tonight, Know How To Watch

On October 28, 2023, a Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from different parts of the world, including India. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, and the Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. It is an eclipses where the moon passes through the Earth's umbra, the darkest part of its shadow.

In a rare and upcoming event, October is preparing for its second eclipse this year, scheduled for the 28th of October. This lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, follows closely on the heels of a solar eclipse that took place on the 14th of October, just two weeks ago. Tonight, Indians will have the opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring celestial phenomenon as the Lunar Eclipse graces the night sky on a Saturday. The partial lunar eclipse is expected to commence around 11:31 pm, and by midnight, approximately 1 am, the moon's surface will be gradually enveloped by the darker portion of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra.

Tonight's lunar eclipse can be observed from various cities across India and will also be visible in other regions of Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.

Chandra Grahan October 2023: City-Wise Timings Of Lunar Eclipse in India

The eclipse will be visible from across India. Let's check out the city-wise timings of the eclipse.

City Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Delhi Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Uttar Pradesh Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Assam Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Bangalore Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Mumbai Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Hyderabad Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Indore Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Chennai Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Lucknow Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Patna Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am Madhya Pradesh Oct 29, 2023 1:06 am 2:22 am

How To Watch the Eclipse?

As per information from NASA, there is no requirement for specialized equipment to witness a lunar eclipse. However, the experience can be significantly improved by using binoculars or a telescope, which can provide a closer look at the lunar surface and enhance the visibility of the red coloration. To optimize your viewing experience, it is advisable to find a dark environment away from strong sources of artificial lighting.