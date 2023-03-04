Chhadimar Holi: Here's How Gokul Celebrates Festival Of Colours Differently

Chhadimar Holi: India is a diverse country where numerous festivals are celebrated throughout the year. Currently, the nation is gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India which adds colours to the monotonous life. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8. However, Holi is a festival that is celebrated in a different way in every other state. Some Indian states witness it as ‘Lathmar Holi’, or ‘Chhadimar Holi’, while some see it as ‘Phoolon wali Holi or ‘Rang wali Holi.’

Mathura, a city in Uttar Pradesh celebrates Holi in a very different way and is famous worldwide. People from across the globe visit Mathura to visit the 'types of Holi' in the temple city. Thousands of devotees and tourists are attracted to Mathura to celebrate the festival of colours.

Holi is played in many ways in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, from flowers to Lathmar, the festival of colours is famous in these cities. Barsana in Mathura is famous for its ‘Lathmar Holi’ celebration. While Gokul has a tradition of playing ‘Chhadimar Holi.’ But what is Chhadimar Holi?

What is Chhadimar Holi?

Gokul has a tradition of playing Chhadimar Holi, which this year will be played on March 4. In Chhadimar Holi, women beat men with sticks. The tradition goes back to Hindu mythology where Lord Krishna used to tease Gopis and teach Lord Krishna a lesson, Gopis used sticks to drive Lord Krishna away from the village, and hence Chhadimar Holi tends to recreate that.

How Is Mathura Holi Different From Other States

Holi in Mathura is celebrated for around 25 days. It is celebrated at different locations in different ways. From 'Phoolo kee Holi' (Holi of flowers) at Raman Reti, to celebrating 'Chhadimar Holi' in Gokul, Mathura has its way of celebrating the festival of colours. All these Holi celebrations together are called Rangotsav.

