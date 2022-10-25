Chhat Puja 2022: Important dates from Arghya to Kharna

Chhat Puja 2022: This year, the festival of Chhath Puja is starting on 28 October 2022 across the nation. On the Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month, Lord Surya and Chhathi Mata are worshipped during the Mahaparv Chhath Puja. This year, it will begin on October 28 and last until October 31. During Chhath Puja, both men and women observe a full 36-hour waterless fast for the health, happiness, and longevity of their children.

On the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik month, Arghya is offered to the first day, Kharna on the second day, the setting sun on the third day and the rising sun on the fourth day. After this, fasting is done.

Chhat Puja 2022: DAY 1

The first day starts with a bath. Women clean the house after taking a bath on the day of 'Snan' since this fast requires extra attention to cleanliness. Every household prepares gram dal (chana dal), gourd vegetables, and rice in the form of prasad on the day of bathing. These foods include nothing but rock salt.

Chhat Puja 2022: DAY 2

Chhath Mahaparva's second day is referred to as Kharna. Kharna falls on October 29 this year. Women who are fasting prepare jaggery kheer as prasad on this day. It is eaten at night and then given out as prasad. The 36-hour fast begins after this.

Chhat Puja 2022: DAY 3

At sunset on the third day of Chhath Puja, arghya is offered to the setting sun. Both men and women who are fasting offer Arghya by standing in a river, pond, or even at home.

Sunset time - 5:37 pm

Chhat Puja 2022: DAY 4

On the fourth day, arghya is offered to the rising sun while standing in the fasting water. After this Chhath Puja is complete. The fast is then broken.

Sunrise time - 6.31 am in the morning

After the archana is over, both men and women who are fasting in Paran will open their fast with full ceremonies.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Sunrise and sunset timings are subject to weather conditions. Zee News does not confirm this.)