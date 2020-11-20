Chhath Puja 2020 Muhurat: Shashthi, Saptami tithi sunrise and sunset timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2020 is being celebrated across the nation with full fervour. The festival is majorly celebrated in North India. The day is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev), where devotees offer prayers to the supreme lord, his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.

This year, Chhath Puja began from November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Chhath Puja Muhurat 2020 Timings:

Chhath Puja on Friday, November 20, 2020

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:48 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:26 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 09:59 PM on Nov 19, 2020

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 09:29 PM on Nov 20, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja to all!