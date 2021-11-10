Chhath Puja 2021: Significance of Usha Arghya on Day 4

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja is here and devotees throng banks of the holy river to offer prayers to the Sun God and Goddess. This year the festivak began on November 8 and will last till the 11th of this month. The festival is majorly celebrated in North India.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god or Surya Dev where devotees pray to the supreme lord and his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively. Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival which starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Kartik Shukla Saptami.

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye, Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya and Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively.

On the last day of Chhath Puja - Day 4 - Usha Arghya, devotees offer their final prayers. The ceremony concludes Chhath Puja festivity where people break their fast and pay their obeisance.

CHHATH PUJA 2021:

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi.

Like last year, celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic scare. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja!