Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and his consort, Usha. Celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Nepal, it involves rituals like fasting, bathing in rivers, and offering prayers to the sun during sunrise and sunset.

Devotees express gratitude for life, seek blessings for their families, and observe various customs during this four-day festival.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2023: 7 Prasad Items You Must Have In Thali

Here are Wishes, Greetings and Quotes For Chhath Puja To Share With Loved Ones

May the Sun God illuminate your life with prosperity and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja filled with joy and peace.

May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya bring success and good fortune to your home. Happy Chhath!

On this auspicious occasion, may your prayers be answered, and your heart be filled with devotion. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the rays of the setting Sun bring you success and happiness. Happy Chhath to you and your loved ones!

Sending warm wishes for a Chhath Puja filled with love, health, and prosperity.

May the divine energy of Chhathi Maiya fill your life with positivity and abundance. Happy Chhath!

May the Sun God bless you with strength, endurance, and a bright future. Happy Chhath Puja!

On this sacred day, may your heart be filled with devotion and your home be surrounded by divine blessings. Happy Chhath!

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with moments of joy, harmony, and togetherness with family and friends.

May your prayers on Chhath Puja bring peace and prosperity to your life. Happy celebrations!

As you offer your prayers to the Sun God, may your life be showered with happiness and success. Happy Chhath!

May the divine light of Chhathi Maiya guide you towards a path of goodness and fulfillment. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your family a Chhath Puja filled with moments of reverence and gratitude.

May the purity of Chhath Puja cleanse your mind, body, and soul. Happy celebrations!

On this auspicious occasion, may the Sun's blessings brighten your days ahead. Happy Chhath Puja!

May your devotion on Chhath Puja be rewarded with divine grace and everlasting joy. Happy celebrations!

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with serenity, love, and positive energy.

May the divine colors of Chhath Puja paint your life with happiness and prosperity.

As you celebrate Chhath Puja, may the Sun God bestow upon you strength, success, and well-being.