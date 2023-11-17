Chhath Puja 2023: 7 Prasad Items You Must Have In Thali

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated with great fervor and devotion in various parts of India, particularly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival spans four days and involves elaborate rituals, including the offering of various Prasad items to the deity. These offerings hold cultural and religious significance, symbolizing gratitude and seeking blessings for well-being.

The Prasad items offered during Chhath Puja are not just culinary delights but carry deep cultural and spiritual significance. They symbolize the devotion, purity, and gratitude of the devotees towards the Sun God, making the festival a vibrant celebration of faith and tradition.

7 Prasad Items You Must Have In Chhath Puja Thali

1. Thekua:

One of the essential Prasad items during Chhath Puja is Thekua, a sweet snack made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Devotees prepare intricately designed Thekuas, offering them to the Sun God as a symbol of their reverence and dedication. The preparation of Thekua involves deep-frying the dough, resulting in a crispy and flavorful delicacy.

2. Gur (Jaggery):

Gur, or jaggery, holds a prominent place in Chhath Puja offerings. It is often used as a sweetening agent in various dishes prepared for the festival. The natural sweetness of jaggery is believed to symbolize the pure and unadulterated devotion of the devotees towards the Sun God.

3. Fruits:

Offering fresh fruits is a common practice during Chhath Puja. Devotees present a variety of fruits such as bananas, sugarcane, and coconuts as a gesture of offering the best of nature to the Sun God. The fruits symbolize purity, health, and prosperity.

4. Rasiya:

Rasiya, a traditional drink made from sugarcane juice, is prepared and offered during Chhath Puja. It serves as a refreshing beverage for the devotees, symbolizing the essence of sweetness and purity in their devotion to the Sun God.

5. Kheer:

Kheer, a rice pudding cooked with milk and sugar, is a popular Prasad item during Chhath Puja. Devotees prepare this creamy and delectable dish as an offering, symbolizing the auspiciousness of the occasion and expressing their gratitude for the Sun God's blessings.

6. Rice and Daal:

Simple yet essential, rice and daal (lentils) form a part of the Prasad offered during Chhath Puja. Devotees prepare these staple foods with utmost purity and offer them to the Sun God as a symbol of sustenance and gratitude for the bounties of nature.

7. Sweets:

Various sweets, including ladoos and pedas, find a place in Chhath Puja offerings. These sweets, made from ingredients like gram flour, sugar, and ghee, are considered symbols of joy and celebration, enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.

Chhath Prasad Thali:

Devotees often present a complete thali (plate) of Prasad items to the Sun God. This thali typically includes Thekua, fruits, sweets, rice, daal, and other traditional offerings, creating a wholesome representation of their devotion and gratitude.

