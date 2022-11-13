Children's Day 2022: Date, history, significance and relevance of Nehruji on this day

Children's Day 2022: Children's Day is a national holiday celebrated every year in the nation on November 14, the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. The purpose of Children's Day is to promote children's welfare, invest in their future, and make the world a better place for them. On this day, parents frequently take time off to spend with their children, play with them, and learn about their daily life and their struggles.

Children's Day 2022: Date

Children's Day is a national event celebrated across India on the 14th of November every year. This day marks the 133rd birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India.

Children's Day 2022: History

Children's Day, also known as "Bal Diwas" in India, has been celebrated since 1956, when it was marked on November 20 in accordance with the United Nations as "Universal Children's Day."

However, it was established that the celebrations would be shifted to commemorate Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary after his passing in 1964. Since then, India has recognised November 14 as Children's Day.

Children's Day 2022: Significance

Children need special care and consideration from elders because they are the most defenceless and innocent members of the family. The importance of improving children's welfare and securing their future is highlighted on National Children's Day.

Also, the age of social media has impacted the mental health of kids who have started to suffer from major psychological issues at a tender age.

Also Read: Children's day 2022: Top quotes, ideas for speech

Spend some quality time with your kids today and every other day and instead of teaching them something, just listen to them. Try to do things your kids enjoy doing without being embarrassed about what others will think about you jumping into a dollhouse! Or simply share your celebrations with the lesser privileged. Happy Children's Day!