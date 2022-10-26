Chitragupta Puja 2022: Date, time, puja vidhi and significance

New Delhi: As per the Hindu traditions and beliefs, Lord Chitragupta keeps a record of the karma of all human beings. He is the one to decide who will go to heaven and hell by examining their deeds. It is believed that he is a close acquaintance of Lord Yama - the god of death.

Chitragupta is believed to be the creation of the soul and mind of Lord Brahma. This is the reason he was given the responsibility to write Vedas like Brahmins and the duties of a Kshatriya too.

He is worshiped on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month which is popularly known as Yama Dwitiya. Notably, it is the same day on which Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Date and Time

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, this year, will begin on October 26 at 2:42 PM. The Puja Tithi and Muhurat is between 1:18 PM to 3:33 PM. The Dwitiya Tithi will commence on October 27 at 12:45 PM.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, deities clean the idol with water and rosewater. Then, an earthen lamp is lit and people offer panchamrit which is made of curd, sugar and dry fruits - to Lord Chitragupta. A 'Swastik' symbol is also made in front of the god. It is then covered with rice and 'kalash' filled with fresh water.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Significance

Lord Chitragupta is believed to be the one who first used letters and thus on this day, people worship pens, pencils and notebooks. This puja is widely performed in the Kayastha community and is commonly referred to as 'Kalam Davat Puja.'





(Disclaimer: The article is based on the general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)