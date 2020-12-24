हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christmas 2020

Christmas 2020: Make your loved ones smile with these priceless WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages!

Come December and we know Christmas and New Year call for vacay vibes. But during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every festival has been hit in some way or the other.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The much-awaited and fun-filled auspicious festival of Christmas is almost here and we can already spot decorated trees, Santa Claus toys and sweets gracing every nook and corner of the city. Be it malls, children's parks or any special hotspot, Christmas decorations giving major feels of the festival lights up the faces of people.

Come December and we know Christmas and New Year call for vacay vibes

But during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every festival has been hit in some way or the other, therefore celebrations will remain low key this year. So, if you are away from your loved-one at festival time, worry not! Send them these amazing Christmas messages on WhatsApp, Facebook or SMS in text for sharing the love and warmth:

 

Send these and many more to your near and dear ones on the festive occasion and celebrate with love. 

Here's wishing all our readers Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

