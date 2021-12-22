हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christmas 2021

Christmas 2021: Send these 'Merry Christmas' WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to your loved ones and turn Santa for them!

Every year on December 25, Christmas is celebrated, marking the birthday of Jesus Christ across the globe. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Ho Ho Ho! chants echo all around, making kids happier than ever and a Santa Claus-like dressed man giving presents to all. Market places, children's parks, malls and homes are all decked-up ahead of the Christmas celebrations. Every year on December 25, Christmas is celebrated, marking the birthday of Jesus Christ across the globe. 

However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic scare, celebrations remain low key. It is advised to maintain social distancing and follow the COVID-19 protocol in public places. So, if you are away from your loved one at festival time, worry not! Send them these amazing Christmas messages on WhatsApp, Facebook or SMS in text for sharing the love and warmth: 

 

Send these and many more to your near and dear ones on the festive occasion and celebrate with love. 

Here's wishing all our readers Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Christmas 2021ChristmasMerry ChristmasChristmas 2021 messagesChristmas WhatsApp messagesChristmas text messagesSanta ClausJesus Christ
