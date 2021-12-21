हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christmas 2021

These Christmas carols will make your festive season even more special!

On this day, devotees offer prayers at church and later exchange wishes and gifts with their loved ones. 

These Christmas carols will make your festive season even more special!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The festive season of Christmas is right around the corner. So in order to make it more special and entertaining, here are the list of Christmas carols and songs which will definitely remind us of our childhood days. 

On this auspicious occasion, here is a list of some of the best Christmas carols that will gear you up in the mood for Christmas.

1. Silent Night



2. White Christmas 



3. Joy to the World



4. While Shepherds Watched!



5. Jingle Bells



6. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing



7. Away In The Manger



8. We Wish You a Merry Christmas



9. We Three Kings 

Merry Christmas to all of you! 

Tags:
Christmas 2021ChristmasX-MasChristmas CarolsWe three kingssilent night
