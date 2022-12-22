Christmas 2022: Discover the best churches in Kolkata to visit

Christmas 2022: Kolkata is home to some of the oldest and most beautiful churches in India. If you are planning to visit a church on Christmas or attend a midnight mass, there are a host of beautiful structures to choose from. Here are 5 beautiful churches to visit this Christmas.

1) St Paul’s Cathedral

Probably the most popular of Kolkata's churches is St Paul’s Cathedral. It's believed to be the biggest church in the city and was established in 1847. The stunning clock tower adds to the beauty of the regal church, which is a must-visit sight in the City of Joy. The Anglican church is located near one of the city's most prominent landmarks, the Victoria Memorial.

2) St John’s Church

Set up in the year 1787, this is one of the oldest - in fact, the third oldest - and most famous churches in Kolkata. Originally a cathedral, it was among the first public buildings erected by the East India Company after Kolkata (then Calcutta) became the effective capital of British India.

3) Christ The King Church

Located in Park Circus, this is among one of the largest churches in India. With a majestic setting, the church can accommodate hundreds of people (nearly 500) within its premises. This is an ideal place to visit for the midnight Christmas mass. At other times too, the church is known for its masses that are held in different languages at different times of the week.

4) Armenian Church of the Holy Nazareth

The 18th-century Armenian Apostolic Church in Kolkata serves as the centre of the Armenian Community in the City of Joy and is the seat of the Armenian Vicariate of India and the Far East. The church is located near the iconic Howrah Bridge and one of the chief attractions of the church is the beautiful marble decoration on the inside of the church.

5) St. Andrew’s Church

Situated in the busy Barabazar area of Kolkata, this is another popular church in Kolkata. This was open to the public around 1818 and is reportedly the only Scottish Church in the region. It stands tall in the middle of a busy city and its tall spire and pillars give it a regal look.