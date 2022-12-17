7 best places in India to travel for snowfall and enjoy a white Christmas - check out

A white Christmas isn't exactly associated with an India-experience but our diverse country has some amazing places that one can visit to enjoy a snowy winter, like the ones we see in Hollywood movies. Seeing and experiencing snowfall for the first time can be a magical experience, but you need to be well prepared. After you zero in on your destination, do extensive research and arm yourself with the right clothes, shoes, and other accessories. Consult your doctor if necessary, especially if you are a senior citizen or you have children travelling with you. Travel and tourism experts also have one word of advice: The weather is unpredictable in the hills, especially in these cold months. So keep your itinerary flexible. Remember, this is the time to enjoy the snow, rather than rush from one spot to another.

Spiti Valley

Located at 12,500 feet above sea level, this cold desert valley is a sight to behold. It will be covered in a blanket of snow and will make for a fascinating adventure. However, remember this will be no easy trip, and winters here are best described as harsh. For Indians especially, cold is an understatement for Spiti - it will be freezing. The road from Shimla to Kaza reportedly remains open all 12 months, but contact a reputed travel agency and take all necessary steps if you are planning to travel here in December-January. This is more like an extreme adventure, so keep your health situation in consideration before heading for the trip.

A snow-clad Lahual (Pic: ANI)

Auli, Himachal Pradesh

This is amongst the most exquisite places known for snow in India. Home to hundreds of oaks, deodars, coniferous, and pine trees, the place looks even more magical in winter. Surrounded by snowclad mountains and slopes little less than a thousand feet above sea level, you will be able to view stunning Himalayan peaks including Nanda Devi, Kamet, Dunagiri, and Mana Parvat. Auli is known for its snow tourism - its long ropeway is a chief attraction - so will be a far easier place to plan a winter getaway here than say Spiti. Nevertheless, do your research and carry the right clothes and shoes.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

This is one of the most popular destinations to enjoy snowfall in India, along with Auli. Gulmarg's expansive valley gets covered by a thick blanket of snow in winter and just feels like a piece of paradise. The frozen lakes, stunning landscape, snow-covered pine trees, the gondola rides will give you stunning views - all will make for a memorable winter experience. It's an excellent place to ski as well.

Gulmarg is a beauty when covered in snow (Pic: IANS)

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

A treasure trove of many natural beauties, Dalhousie is one of the most beautiful places to visit to enjoy snowfall. Often referred to as the Little Switzerland in India, the hill station gets covered with snow between December and February. While it's green and beautiful in summer, the snowclad mountains and valleys are a wonderful sight to behold in the winter.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Located around 15km uphill from Shimla, the quaint hill town of Kufri is another favourite for those wanting to enjoy the snowfall in India. The place is all green in summer but between December and March, when the temperature is in minus degrees, express a snow cover about two to three inches thick.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Surrounded by deodar forests and majestic mountains, which are covered in snow in winter, Manali is a popular tourist destination if you want to enjoy snowfall in India. Manali, like Shimla, is one of the most frequented hill stations of the country and is an evergreen choice across seasons. In the chilly months, you can visit the place to enjoy snowfall. A paragliding experience in Solang Valley should be mesmerizing if the weather permits.

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Like Spiti Valley, Ladakh is another cold desert and offers a unique experience in winter. The Great Himalayan Range, Zanskar Range, Indus river, and Siachen glacier - all have their own stunning beauty which is very different from the summer months. The snow-covered mountain peaks and frozen lakes make for picture perfect frames. Here also, take advice from trusted travel agents or tourism experts before planning a trip to Ladakh.

Also read: Exclusive: 7 overrated honeymoon destinations in India that you must avoid; select THESE alternatives instead

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)