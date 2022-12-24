Christmas 2022: How to wish on Xmas in 10 Indian languages - check greetings and quotes

Christmas 2022: It's Christmas time, folks! As the air bears a distinct chill, it's time to celebrate, exchanging gifts, lighting up our homes, putting up the Xmas tree and of course, including in some lip-smacking delicacies. While Christmas is essentially a Christian festival celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, this is one of the biggest festivals in the world that's celebrated across nations and religions. In India also, Christmas is celebrated with much fanfare, and from restaurants, and shopping malls to streets, cities light up during Xmas.

Christmas 2022: Greetings in Indian languages

What's a festival without sending messages and greeting your loved ones? While the English 'Merry Christmas' is a universally accepted greeting, it feels a little bit more personal when we are wished in our own mother tongue. Here are 10 Indian languages and their equivalent Christmas greetings:

Tamil: Inyas Christmas Punjabi: Happy te mery Xmas Hindi: Christmas ki Badhai Malayalam: Santeasakaramaya krismas Urdu: Christmas Mubarak Bengali: Subha Baṛadin Gujarati: Meri krisamasa Telugu: Krismas subhakanksalu Odiya: Sukhamaya Christmass Khasi: Krismas basuk and Snem thymmai basuk

Christmas 2022: Top quotes

- "Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room." - Nora Roberts, author

- "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." - Alexander Smith, Scottish poet

- "Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago." Tom Baker, actor

- "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving." - Mother Teresa

"Mankind is a great, an immense family. This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas." - Pope John XXIII

"And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the world seemingly most indifferent..." - Taylor Caldwell, novelist