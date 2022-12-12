Christmas tree decoration: 10 Authentic ways of decorating your Christmas tree this holiday season

Christmas holidays: This holiday season, are you prepared to switch things up? These pro decorating ideas and tricks are here to help, whether you want to try a brand-new Christmas tree theme or are just seeking creative ways to use the ornaments you already have.

But do not forget to call the whole family to participate in the Christmas tree decorating fun and create memories that last a lifetime. Gather your glitziest decorations, get the real or fake tree out (flocked trees get bonus points), and keep reading to learn how to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro.

1. Winter wishes

Get all your family together and have them write their Christmas wishes and the kids can write down the present they want Santa to leave under the tree. These wishes can be hung around the Christmas tree and tied with a ribbon.

2. Ribbon-up

Instead of using a wire or thread to hang the ornaments use a ribbon matching the gift wrap or the room decor which will create an aesthetic look and make your Christmas tree look chic and elegant.

3. Fancy fairy lights

Opt for softer, more delicate LED fairy lights to be draped from the top of the tree instead of the elongating strands of traditional twinkle lights.

4. DIY ornaments

This is just not limited to kids, even adults can indulge in this activity with more and more polished looks. Use pinecones and pretty metallic baubles or just create your version of decoration items and keep into account that it should make you happy!

5. Pet friendly

Pets love nothing but to play and destroy and when it comes to Christmas trees, they might just topple them with no regard to the beautiful garlands that you have so elegantly placed on your tree. So either use flat matte ornaments that are larger in size (less attractive to pets than shiny ornaments) and are harder to chew on or swallow. Or you can start by anchoring your tree to the wall (to avoid toppling), attaching the ornaments all over the tree keeping the bottom half of the tree empty and adding their favourite toy at the bottom of the tree to keep them occupied.

6. Woody texture

The natural texture, wood tones and overall colour scheme for a graceful modern tree. Use pinecones in their natural form, and add any wooden stamps.

7. Family picture

Go big by hanging the images of your loved ones on the tree as decorative pieces and keep adding as and when you get them printed or formed. From the eldest to the youngest, add photos of all the people you care about and love.

8. Do not follow a theme

Don't do what everyone is doing, choose your own style scheme. Use all your decorative items and hang them all up from top to bottom with no particular colour scheme to follow.

9. Up your emoji game

Gather all your emoticons with expressions varying from angry to heart (yes, you can use the softballs that are available with the emoji expressions). Hang all these emoji balls/ornaments all around your tree and make your tree stand out.

10. Metallic leaf

Instead of going all red and white, choose metallic leaves all around your Christmas tree by stringing these leaves together in a silver transparent ribbon for that fancy look.

