Controversy Over Tejashwi Yadav Viral Video: What Astrologer Says On Navratri Diet And Why It Differs For Durga Puja In Bengal

Recently, a controversy erupted when Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, posted a video on X on April 9 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2024 - where he can be seen eating fish in a chopper in between election campaigns. While several BJP leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav for "insulting" his own religion, Yadav later said that the video clearly mentions that it was shot before Navratri began and "it was done to test the IQ of BJP and Godi Media."

While Tejashwi Yadav might have had the fish before Navratri, this controversy once again has put the spotlight on the topic of diet and religion. During Navratri, while most of north India keeps vrat and has certain vegetarian foods, in some parts of the country like Bengal, Assam, among others, similar practices are not followed. In fact, Durga Puja in Bengal and many other parts of the country, which coincides with Sharadiya Navratri, is a time for feasting and people eat a lot of non-vegetarian food.

Sharing his insights, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji mentions, "According to Sanatan Dharma, eating non-vegetarian impacts the aura and 'vivek' (knowledge). Every human being is potentially divine and our sole purpose is to reach the divinity within - that is enlightenment/ moksha/ nirvana. Non-vegetarian food is Tamsik in nature and hence creates disturbances in the intestine and digestive energies leading us to lethargy and other physical diseases."

He adds, "Especially during the time of Navratri, it is the time of raising the vibrations and purification of aura leading to the Sattvic way of living. Following the discipline written in the Vedic scriptures, one has to do sadhana - which is following the yamas and niyamas and dhyana including cleanliness of one's thoughts, actions and surroundings, ahimsa which is to not hurt anybody for one’s own selfish needs. Hence eating non-veg doesn’t suffice this practice and is considered inauspicious." He adds, "Moreover, it is said that if someone eats non-vegetarian, not only his sadhana is affected but it also disturbs the energies of surrounding people."

The Sharadiya Navratri, which usually takes place in September or October, coincides with Durga Puja in Bengal, Assam, Tripura and others. Talking about the cultural differences, especially in eastern India, he says, "⁠In cities like Bengal and Assam, the deities and goddesses that are worshipped are different hence the rules are not the same. For example: worshipping Kali, and Mahishasur Mardhini - these are Rudra forms of devi Durga, which translates to the food as well. So here eating non-veg will increase the fire element in the body, which suits the nature, weather and kind of community living in these parts."



(Views expressed by the astrologer in the article are his own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

