Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - June 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re starting the month out extremely positive. Your positivity is going to spread to people around you and you’ll be in great terms with your loved ones. Take is easy and have fun today. Find time to meditate to place your thoughts together and plan your week out.

Taurus

You’ll find yourself being offered a leadership role at your workplace. It’s been something you’ve been wanting to do for a while. Lift your head up high, keep your confidence up and take this opportunity. You might be assessed based on this and you’re likely to receive a promotion.

Gemini

Put your head in your work today Gemini. Your mind is at peace and you’re going to be able to focus on things better than before. Prioritize well and start getting things done as today will be a very productive day for you. Things you haven’t been getting done will get done today with your calm and positive attitude.

Cancer

Think hard on what you want and keep your focus on it. You’re likely to receive anything you put your hand on today. You’ll feel inclined to take the high road and lead things today. Stay positive and believe in yourself. You can get all your tasks done if you focus on exactly what you’ve been aiming for.

Leo

Your month is starting out well with negotiations. Today is a good day to finalise any business deals, financial work, negotiations etc. Your work drive is high right now and you’re very focused on your career. Don’t drift your attention to anything else as today is a good day for you in the world of money and career.

Virgo

Everything is playing out smoothly for you Virgo. You’re starting the month with the stars aligned in your favour. All the nervousness you’ve been feeling and stress you’ve been taking will disappear today. Things at your workplace will sort out and you’ll find yourself in a much peaceful place.

Libra

You’re more organized than anyone ever thought you’d be. This is working out in your favour. Things are harmonious in both your job and your personal life. Drive your energy in your work right now as you have a lot of it. Take advantage of all the good feelings and luck coming your way.

Scorpio

You’re going to be given a lot of respect. People are going to want your opinion today in the work area. Follow your instincts and trust yourself to be right. Whatever you might think of today is going to be the best decision for you and others around you. Don’t forget to follow your heart.

Sagittarius

A colleague might try to come in your way today Sag. Remember to keep one foot forward and be ready for the things coming towards you. You’ll have to be extra energetic to prove yourself to your bosses. If there’s a project/job that you’ve left unfinished, make sure you get it done as you’ll be put to the test today. Don’t worry, your attitude will definitely help you succeed.

Capricorn

This is the perfect time for change. With the moon rising in your direction, people are going to be attracted to your charisma. Whatever you say at your work will be done. If there are tasks that you think are too much to handle, pass it on to someone you trust. They will take your opinion positively and things will end up well.

Aquarius

Most of your day is going to be occupied with fun and frolic today. You’re in the “break” phase of your life where career is good and your personal life is great as well. All you need to do is take some time out and relax, enjoy yourself and spend time with loved ones. Nothing is going to come in your way.

Pisces

Before you make any decisions today, keep others in mind. Think of how they will react to what you say and do. Make sure you don’t hurt anyone’s feelings in the process of trying to succeed for yourself. Keep an eye out for a colleague who might be hurt by your actions. Think before taking a step today.