Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 22, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Visitors and communications from overseas can inspire you to be more creative with present business projects. Personal relationship and business partnership are likely to get closer today. You have a good chance to strike a deal with one of long-term business partner on a lucrative deal.

Taurus

It is the right time to make decisions, plans and listing your priorities. Looking within at your truths and feelings gives your insight and direction. A brief vacation or journey is on the chart today, being prepare you. Be receptive to new people and idea that could change your life.

Gemini

Family members are independent and can handle their own matters, but your attention and support are still required. An integration of inner and outer duality is possible to create an inner union. Your gift of communication makes your social life scintillating and busy.

Cancer

You manage business affairs with skill, capability and creativity. You financially and professionally gain today. You may ignore emotional aspects today as you are busy and involved with work and business.

Leo

You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a good idea, listen them will not cost you lost. A journey by road is possible for a business partnership to be signed today.

Virgo

Partnership at home front is also possible, you may tie a knot today. Your social life can be busy but tiring. Some important decisions you must make today at every cost. On the professional front, you will be busy with a lot of new task and responsibilities.

Libra

You can look forward to a short vacation or retirement from the current event. A senior person gives you sincere advice and support in a professional venture. You will be prudent in professional matters today. On domestic front, you should be relaxed with things shaping out. Joy for those who have children as you can expect some good news from them.

Scorpio

Writers or Musician may get the rhythm today; you get a good chance to boost your career. Young women or daughter will be ready for independent decision, guide them positively.Spending time in solitude among natural surroundings is therapeutic and will give you much-needed rest.

Sagittarius

You add your own special qualities to any job you undertake. Others may challenge you in some way, but you will have your own special way to dissipate any problems. After the noon meal, you may be more able to relate to others with clearer meaning.

Capricorn

You are advised to move ahead rather than get stuck in negative situations. A person offers practical or financial assistance, you can think of it. By learning to set and stay with your goals you can avoid conflict.

Aquarius

A business trip is on the chart, discuss matter rather than argue to get your point across.Radiate your most positive energies this afternoon. Generate good feeling and atmosphere and you will receive lot of support even from your foes.

Pisces

You seem to be supported in a magical way by higher forces as you turn situations around in a positive direction. Friendliness and trust melt conflicts from the past today. Do not worry about health, finances and practical details; take step towards success and gain.