Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 27, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today you will like to involve in abundance indulgence in romance and pleasure. You need to control and calm down yourself. You will be in touch with influential people and try to use for worthy cause than to indulge in pleasures and luxuries.

Taurus

It is better to take advice from elders especially your father on some key critical matters. Take some time to understand spiritual self. It is unlike your nature, but it is good to understand true meaning and purpose of this life. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs.

Gemini

You will be tested today with lot of multiple challenges. Take it as an opportunity to learn that events are there to make us wiser and do not see as a problem. Your hard work and efforts will be rewarded suitably.

Cancer

You will feel pretty consumed in activities that by end of the day. You may start a new public initiative, and many will follow you or look to you for leadership. You will be attracting people of opposite sex and this is where you make a distinction. Focus on your objective or focus on pleasures and excitement. You will try to balance both and that will be a challenge.

Leo

You will be highly charged up and want to take many bold decisions related to your romance, career and wealth. Take a step back and try to focus on one of the above then going after all the areas. Your partner or the person who you want to spend your life with will see your passion and may be charmed with your focus.

Virgo

Your opponents do not want to fight with you today and will give you space to implement your plans. Use it to your advantage and try to win your opponent’s diplomatically. You may feel strong and energetic and may over look any signs of health problems. Good day to be in if you want to use for positive actions.

Libra

You will be surprised with many sudden events happening at the same time and your planned and methodical approach may not work today. You either take and accept the events as it comes or pack your bag and take a break away from all with your family. Trying to force things will only add to disappointment.

Scorpio

You will need to manage your expectations at work and at home. You want to give your intellectual solutions, but your peers will be expecting structured solutions from you. There will be a conflict in the way you perceive things and people perceive about you though the objective and goal pursued will be same. Just need to curb your excitement and be more diplomatic to wade your journey today.

Sagittarius

You will be centre of attention especially with opposite sex. Try to start some new idea or anything that is good for society and you will see many of your family members, peers, superiors and members of public will be supportive of you. Short travel may be on cards but use it for good purpose.

Capricorn

Your children will be your focus and they will source of inspiration also. You may like to dabble yourself in speculative business and will try your luck. It is not a bad plan but be ready to face unexpected losses and only enter if you have means to sustain big reversals.

Your loved life may be interesting, and you may rather focus on short time romance which is not good in long run.

Aquarius

Today you will like to involve in abundance indulgence in some new initiative. You should do it as a matter of fact, and you will be suitably rewarded for your bold actions. Your loved ones will want to spend time with you, and it is good to take them on a dinner. Overall a positive day and bright day for you.

Pisces

You will be focusing on higher learning and matters related to spirituality. This is a space where you really will thrive and enjoy. You may involve in some public activity. Your family members will be supportive of you and will respect you for your vision and intellect. Your elders especially your father will be source of inspiration to you.