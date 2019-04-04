Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 4, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Plan your business as there are hidden risk. Seek help and advice of elders if required as it will be beneficial to you. Unexpected travel is on cards. Hope some auspicious functions at home shall make you happy. You should bond with children as it will increase your happiness.

Taurus

You will feel stressed a lot and your health will take a toll because of this. You should be sensitive towards to others and not offend others. Be careful with your adversaries and win over them with your courage and convictions. Be careful while driving as you have chance of minor injury

Gemini

Today may be a good day to propose to your loved ones. Check on the business proposals as some good options may come to you. Be aware of blood pressure issue that might cause problems but with proper rest and medication health can improve. On emotional front you will feel charged and you will be excited and charged up.

Cancer

Increase nutritious food in diet and this will help you to boost your physical state. You will be creative and overflowing with ideas. You might think to refine your emotional intelligence. Some tiffs with relatives are expected. Delay in work front will upset you but take note everything will take on its own pace.

Leo

You must be careful about your health especially from source of water and type of air your breadth. You may have fickle mindset and be fidgety. Best time to meditate and relax. Today you may need to trust your family members as your loved ones are your source and pillar of support. You may need to take additional responsibility and it may not be a terrible thing in long run.

Virgo

You might feel lonely. So, you and enjoy outing with your partner to rekindle warm and affectionate relationship. You can seek an expert advice to guide you in your career growth. You shall resolve complex issues with your skills and presence of mind. You would plan an outing with family with friends.

Libra

You shall spend relaxing time at home with your family. Your Spouse would be supportive of your plans. The trip shall be full of fun. Do not depend on luck today. You need to take efforts to make things happen in your favour. Increase your fitness regime and change your lifestyle to increase your stamina. You need to take time to adjust to some critical situations

Scorpio

Despite minor ailments, you shall remain happy and cheerful. Trying to introspect would help drastically. You shall be able to express your feelings towards your family and loved ones. You would make up differences with your loved ones. Some good news is on your way. Your decent work might help you grow professionally.

Sagittarius

You shall be energetic throughout the day. Your mood would be active and lively. You might establish emotional bonding with someone today. Partying with friends shall bring you joy and happiness. You might have to face criticism from seniors. Do not indulge into unnecessary arguments.

Capricorn

Morning walks will be beneficial for you and you should get active. You would spend time with your parents. You may take your partner out for an outing. Overall a good day for your family as you will be spending time with them. You might attend workshops related to health. You might be confused about some situations. Do not panic you shall overcome this situation.

Aquarius

You shall have support from your family. You shall take up new hobby. A smooth day at work. You shall participate in group activities. You may go outing with team for dinner. You shall enjoy good health with your fitness program.

Pisces

Today you will be socially active. You might take up teaching as your hobby. Job seekers shall find an appropriate job. Travelling shall bring you happiness and enjoyment. Be aware of your belonging during travel