Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 3, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Don’t play follow the leader today Aries. We know you want to get along with the pace of things, but following what you don’t believe in isn’t going to get you anywhere. It’s okay to have different thoughts and feelings about things - it’s not going to make you any less superior than anyone. So make sure you stick to your opinions.

Taurus

Today, take a break from your day to day tasks and let creativity and imagination strike you. Life has been too monotonous for you lately, and you need to delve into the more artistic side of yourself. Time is running away from you, so make sure you make the most of this day.

Gemini

Does it feel like you’ve hit the pause button in life? Understandable. This is because you’re putting in zero effort to get ahead in life. You’re used to getting everything in life, but now it’s high time you start putting effort to reach where you want to reach. Everything is not going to be given to you on a silver platter anymore. Work for it.

Cancer

Ask and you shall receive. You can’t expect things to walk to you by themselves, and you definitely can’t expect people to read your mind. Remember that if you want something, you have to run towards it and ask for it. There’s no shame in asking for things - in fact, you’ll be respected if you ask directly and don’t have an attitude.

Leo

Honesty is the best policy Leo. Whether it’s love, work, family, or friendships. If there’s something in your mind about someone, make sure you let them know. Similarly, if you’ve done something wrong towards someone, then make sure to tell them and apologise. There’s no harm in being the bigger person. People will appreciate your honesty.

Virgo

You are who you are, and that’s the most attractive part of you. Don’t change yourself for others. Today, you might feel the need to mold to other people’s opinions of you, but remember that it’s not you. Be who you are and people will learn how to appreciate you themselves.

Libra

Your true passion is going to surface from within you today. You’ve been doing things you don’t really want to do, but you’re not able to figure out what you actually want. Don’t worry though, as today you’ll finally be able to figure out what you want to do with your life; and things will look very clear for you.

Scorpio

If things are getting boring, it’s in your hands to make them interesting. Spruce up your work area or your room to make it more welcoming for you. Change your lazy and boring environment to something fun that will keep you productive. Don’t forget that a boring environment is definitely going to hinder your progress - so pump things up a bit.

Sagittarius

Your time is precious, and it’s yours, so don’t go out of your way to add extra things to your schedule for no reason. Make sure you finish up all that you have lined up for yourself before delving in to help others with their things. Time is money Sag, time is money.

Capricorn

Your persuasion powers are strong today - this means if there’s something you’ve been wanting to get done by someone, then today is the perfect day to do it. Your charm and personality is going to be irresistible and people aren’t going to be able to say no to you. Use this to your advantage and go grab whatever you’re looking for.

Aquarius

Who are the people you’re ignoring Aquarius? And why are you ignoring them? Are you pushing them away for all the right reasons, or are you just building things up in your head. It’s okay to feel like people have done you wrong, but it’s not okay to blame others before analysing your own actions.

Pisces

Things are not going to go your way financially, so make sure you stay on a budget today. You might not have a lot in your wallet to blow off, so prioritise and spend on the things that you absolutely need. If you don’t need anything, save that cash for another rainy day. Don’t spend for the sake of spending.