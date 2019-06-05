Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 05, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Try not to waste too much time doing things that aren’t important. Focus on what you’ve been doing and try not to shift priorities. Don’t eat anything heavy today as it might upset your health a little bit. Instead eat seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Taurus

You might have very low energy today. You’ll feel that things aren’t working out for you. However, this is just in your head. Don’t assume the worst. Try focusing on the good things in front of you and this will keep your head clear and give you a better perspective.

Gemini

You might be feeling a pang of self doubt today. You’ll come across people whom you might get jealous of, but this is not true Gemini. You need to believe in yourself and give yourself a confidence boost. Try meditating for fifteen minutes to gain clarity and self-assurance.

Cancer

Today should be all about you. Instead of wasting your energy on other people, try to save it for yourself. The effort you’re going to put in helping others and making things happen for them, focus it on yourself and your goals. Spend time making sure that you’re doing alright and are happy.

Leo

You will have loads of strength and energy to do whatever you want. You’re going to be caught up with a lot of productive things happening. If there’s something that you have been putting off for a while because you felt lazy and tired, then today is the best day to do it as your energy is peaking.

Virgo

The best advice for today is that you take things easy. Save all your power for the coming days as you’re going to be bombarded with work and responsibilities. Go slow today and enjoy your day. In fact, take a day off if you want. You need it.

Libra

Your healing power is very strong today. You will realise that you’re going to be getting over a lot of stuff. You’re going to learn how to leave the past in the past and you’re going to move on from the bad. This is a good thing as moving on is going to open new doors for you.

Scorpio

Your opinions on others might stir up some trouble today. Instead of shelling out your views to others, keep them to yourself and listen to what others have to say. You might be right, but others need that sense of assurance as well. Keep your relationships balanced by not being so dominant.

Sagittarius

Spend time with your family today. It’s important to be surrounded by the ones you love. You’ll realise that in the end, family is all you have. Make time for them and do something nice for them as well. Don’t get too involved in yourself as this will be bad for you.

Capricorn

You need to pause Cap. You’re overworking yourself and today you’re going to have very low energy. Instead of rushing to finish your work, lay down and take a day off. It’s best to meditate, spend some time outside and relax today. This will give you clarity and help you work better.

Aquarius

Your thinking is going to be positive today and so is your health. You have a lot of energy today, so if there are tasks on your to-do list, you’ll get it done well today. Your efforts and work is going to be appreciated today so accept the compliments.

Pisces

Today you’ll be multitasking a lot. It’s going to be very easy to get confused so make sure you prioritise and do the important things first or else you’ll be left withlots of half done tasks. Its better to try and focus on one thing at a time instead ofrushing out to finish everything.