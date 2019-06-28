Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 28, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re in an extremely good place in life right now, however, you’re overthinking too much and you’re constantly thinking about how things could go wrong. Stop thinking about things that don’t even exist. This will trouble your mental health to points that you wouldn’t even realise. Accept the good that is coming into your life.

Taurus

Loved ones could have problems with you that they are not comfortable in sharing with you. It’s best to give them their space today and not be too clingy. They’ll talk to you when they’re ready to take the next step. Until then, just try to be supportive and listen to whatever they’re trying to say instead of forcing them to get personal.

Gemini

A venture that you might have started a while back might not work out as well as you want it to. In fact, it might even get terminated. Don’t let this get you down though. This isn’t something that was going to be beneficial for you anyway. Just focus on what you want to do next and put all your energy and resources in that.

Cancer

You’re someone who always does the right thing. You might be treated unfairly today and you will have all the urge to stand up and talk against it. Think rationally before taking any action. Sometimes you might think that you’re being treated unfairly but, for others it’s not like that. So don’t jump to conclusions.

Leo

A relationship that has been on a standstill is about to receive a boost today. This could be a business relationship or something in your personal life. This reconnection is going to put you in a good mood and will bring your faith back in whatever you’re doing. It’s a good day to go ahead and reach out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Virgo

Your mischievous sense of humor is going to attract all those around you. You might attract a crowd of people today with your charm and suave. It’s the best day for you to ask for something as people are likely to listen to you today. However, be aware of people who will just hang around you because they need something.

Libra

It’s been a while since you’ve kicked around in the field. You’re getting very used to sitting home in front of the TV and enjoying a snack. Today, pick up a sport, go out and learn it. You need to get active to get your mind running and get rid of the lethargy you’ve been feeling for a while. Don’t waste time sitting at home doing nothing.

Scorpio

You’re going to be in a very curious mood today. You will want to know everything, gain knowledge and will ask a lot of questions. This might annoy others, but don’t worry, you’re just increasing your knowledge and working on yourself. So make sure that you get the answers you need and don’t leave them halfway by getting pressured by others.

Sagittarius

If you’ve planned a meeting with someone, make sure to drop them a reminder. Communication isn’t your best friend today so whatever you might have told others wouldn’t have registered the way you wanted it to have been. Make sure you make yourself clear and speak straight to the point when you’re telling someone something.

Capricorn

This is very unusual for you as you usually like to stick to your own group of people, but today you’re going to meet new people and make new friends. Don’t get scared though, because the people you are going to meet today might end up being the ones who are always going to be there for you. Keep an open mind and accept these people in your life.

Aquarius

Change is in your cards today. Don’t worry though, this is good change. You’re going to realise who your true friends are and you’re going to eliminate the toxic ones out of your life. It’s high time you get rid of those people who don’t add any value to your life. Be careful while picking your friends.

Pisces

You’ve been thinking too much on the “what it could have been” lines. Forget about the past and embrace the present. The past is in the past and nothing can be done about it now. So the best thing for you is to move on, learn from your mistakes and plan better for the future.